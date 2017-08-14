West Hartford native named the 2017 ABC Discovers Digital Talent Competition Winner

By Published:

(WTNH) — An aspiring new actress hailing from West Hartford, Connecticut may hit your television screens soon!

Sabrina Texidor was named the 2017 winner of the ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition in the U.S. This competition aimed to discover and champion high-potential actors through the use of innovative and imaginative ways using technology. The grand prize is a $25,000 talent deal with ABC.

Sabrina entered the competition by selecting and creating a video performing one of the comedy or drama scenes that were made available. All submissions were judged on quality of performance, potential star power and technical skills.

She received the special news while celebrating her birthday in South Africa.

Watch Sabrina’s reaction when she was told she won as well as her entry into the contest:

