West Haven Police issue warning on bike safety

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning was issued to West Haven parents from the town’s police department.

Officers are now addressing kids who are illegally and dangerously riding their bikes in traffic.

The police department’s Facebook page recently posted a picture showing kids popping wheelies in front of a car.

Police say parents should talk to their kids about this dangerous and illegal behavior.

Otherwise, officials say they will need to get involved and confiscate the bikes before someone gets hurt.