Westport PD: Suspected car burglar found hiding in laundry room

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Westport Police were able to make a burglary arrest after they found the suspect hiding in a laundry room on Friday.

Police say at around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Woodside Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle break in that was in progress. The homeowner had confronted the suspect but the suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

A few minutes later, an officer observed a man in a driveway on Woodside Avenue jumping over a fence at the back of the driveway and running into the rear yard. A short time after that, the suspect was then spotted again, this time on the southwest corner of 35 Kings Highway North.

When officers checked the area, they came across a common laundry room that was attached to 35 Kings Highway North and noticed the room was strangely locked. Officers were able to obtain a key from the property owner and when they opened the door, they found the suspect hiding inside.

The suspect was identified as Darius McCallop. An officer was able to identify him as the man seen fleeing the scene earlier. McCallop was charged with burglary from a motor vehicle, burglary, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and fugitive from justice.

There had also been an active extraditable Violation of Parole warrant for McCallop out of New York City for robbery.

Once the area was checked, a backpack containing what appeared to be stolen merchandise from motor vehicles was found. McCallop was additionally charged with larceny and burglary after detectives were able to link the merchandise found in McCallop’s backpack to a vehicle burglary in the area.