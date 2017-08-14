WWE: Pro wrestler Ric Flair out of surgery and resting

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2007, file photo, wrestler Ric Flair addresses the media during a news conference at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Flair's representative said on Twitter Aug. 14, 2017, that Flair was dealing with some "tough medical issues." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(ABC News) — World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized.

The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.

A representative for the showman known as “Nature Boy” says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent asked on Twitter Monday for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”

Related Content: Helicopter carrying WWE exec makes emergency ocean landing

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among numerous wrestlers wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Woooo!” catchphrase, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s