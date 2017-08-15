2 arrests made after “one pot” meth lab seized on I-84 in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after State Police seized a “one pot” methamphetamine lab on I-84 in Vernon on Monday evening.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a gray Mitsubishi Galant traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving on I-84 westbound near exit 65. While speaking with the two occupants, troopers say they were able to determine that narcotics were possibly in the car so they initiated an investigation.

The driver, 33-year-old Jennifer Jette, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, granted troopers permission to search her car. This lead to the discovery of marijuana, prescription amphetamines and Suboxone sublingual film, which were not in the proper container.

Police say that items consistent with being used in a “one pot” meth lab were also located. They seized muriatic acid, lye, camping fuel, a hot plate, lithium batteries and other items used to “cook” meth, all of which had been recently purchased, along with approximately 12.5 grams of cut-up pseudoephedrine pills.

Both occupants of the car were then arrested. Jette was charged with Speeding, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Failure to Keep Narcotic in Proper Container, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Conspiracy to Commit/Unauthorized Manufacture of Narcotics/Hallucinogen/Amphetamines.

Her passenger, 33-year-old Jay Waterman, of Pawtucket Rhode Island, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Unauthorized Manufacture of Narcotics/Hallucinogen/Amphetamines.

Jette was released on a $10,000 bond, while Waterman was released on a $5,000 bond. Both will appear in court August 30th.