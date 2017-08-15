2 arrests made after “one pot” meth lab seized on I-84 in Vernon

By Published: Updated:
Jennifer Jette and Jay Waterman (State Police)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after State Police seized a “one pot” methamphetamine lab on I-84 in Vernon on Monday evening.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a gray Mitsubishi Galant traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving on I-84 westbound near exit 65. While speaking with the two occupants, troopers say they were able to determine that narcotics were possibly in the car so they initiated an investigation.

The driver, 33-year-old Jennifer Jette, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, granted troopers permission to search her car. This lead to the discovery of marijuana, prescription amphetamines and Suboxone sublingual film, which were not in the proper container.

Police say that items consistent with being used in a “one pot” meth lab were also located. They seized muriatic acid, lye, camping fuel, a hot plate, lithium batteries and other items used to “cook” meth, all of which had been recently purchased, along with approximately 12.5 grams of cut-up pseudoephedrine pills.

troopcmeth 2 arrests made after one pot meth lab seized on I 84 in Vernon
(State Police)

Both occupants of the car were then arrested. Jette was charged with Speeding, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Failure to Keep Narcotic in Proper Container, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Conspiracy to Commit/Unauthorized Manufacture of Narcotics/Hallucinogen/Amphetamines.

Her passenger, 33-year-old Jay Waterman, of Pawtucket Rhode Island, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Unauthorized Manufacture of Narcotics/Hallucinogen/Amphetamines.

Jette was released on a $10,000 bond, while Waterman was released on a $5,000 bond. Both will appear in court August 30th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s