2 dogs found abandoned at Glastonbury dog park

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two dogs were found abandoned at the Glastonbury dog park.

According to Glastonbury police, the dogs were located between Sunday and Monday.

It is not known if police have any suspects as to who abandoned the dogs at this time.

Anyone with information about who may have left the dogs at the park is asked to contact Animal Control at 860-633-7227.

