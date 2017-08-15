8 Minute Meals: Caramelized Onion Flatbread

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We know life can be hectic, so we are helping you make it easier for you with some simple ‘8 minute meals’.

Health Living expert Margaret Marshall stopped by the station to talk with Jocelyn Maminta and Laura Hutchinson about a healthy recipe the whole family will love.

Margaret shared a the Carmalized onion flatbread and lettuce wedge salad.

Here is the recipe for the Caramelized Onion Flat-Breads and Lettuce Wedge Salad:

Flatbreads

Sliced Onions (or canned pearl onions)

1 TBS Brown Sugar

Crumbled Goat Cheese

Fresh Basil

Balsamic Glaze

With/

Lettuce Wedge Salad

Put flatbreads in a hot oven to crisp on both sides. Simmer sliced onions and brown sugar in pot until onions are translucent. Arrange goat cheese, caramelized onion, and fresh basil on crisp flat bread. Drizzle with balsamic glaze. Put back in over for just a few minutes allowing cheese to melt. Slice 1 Head of Iceberg lettuce into 4 wedges. Arrange 1 wedge on plate with chickpeas, and halved cherry tomatoes. (We need the chickpeas to ensure there is enough protein for this meal). Top with favorite salad dressing (We need healthy fat in the salad dressing because this is a very low-fat meal, and fat helps transport nutrients to your cells and helps to make you feel satisfied).