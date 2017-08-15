Adjusting your child’s summer sleep schedule for back to school

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)– Parents listen up. While you’re enjoying the final weeks of summer with your children, it’s also time to help them make the transition to get ready to go back to school.

That means it’s time for the little ones to get back on a sleep schedule. Experts say it takes three weeks for your child’s body to make the adjustment.

During the summer months, kids often stay up a little later than their normal bedtime and sleep later in the mornings.

“The worst thing to do is wait to night before, school is tomorrow. Your kid is going to have a very hard time, going to from bedtime at midnight to 8 p.m.,” said Melanie Bland, Child Expert – Clifford Beers.

And same for the morning wake up time. Gradually wake them up earlier each day.

Experts also say if your child’s school offers an orientation you should go with your child. That will help take some of the mystery away.

And go ahead and practice the new routine. Drive you child to the school and arrange in advance to visit your kids classroom.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s