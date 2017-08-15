Adjusting your child’s summer sleep schedule for back to school

(WTNH)– Parents listen up. While you’re enjoying the final weeks of summer with your children, it’s also time to help them make the transition to get ready to go back to school.

That means it’s time for the little ones to get back on a sleep schedule. Experts say it takes three weeks for your child’s body to make the adjustment.

During the summer months, kids often stay up a little later than their normal bedtime and sleep later in the mornings.

“The worst thing to do is wait to night before, school is tomorrow. Your kid is going to have a very hard time, going to from bedtime at midnight to 8 p.m.,” said Melanie Bland, Child Expert – Clifford Beers.

And same for the morning wake up time. Gradually wake them up earlier each day.

Experts also say if your child’s school offers an orientation you should go with your child. That will help take some of the mystery away.

And go ahead and practice the new routine. Drive you child to the school and arrange in advance to visit your kids classroom.