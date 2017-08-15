Adult, 3 children hurt when big tree falls in Central Park

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital in serious condition after a tree fell in Central Park.

Rescuers were called around 10 a.m. Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street.

A witness told WABC that a woman briefly lost consciousness and people tried to lift branches off her. The witness said woman was with two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.

The ages of the children were not known.

Online images show the large uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.