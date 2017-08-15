Adult, 3 children hurt when big tree falls in Central Park

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital in serious condition after a tree fell in Central Park.

Rescuers were called around 10 a.m. Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street.

A witness told WABC that a woman briefly lost consciousness and people tried to lift branches off her. The witness said woman was with two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.

The ages of the children were not known.

Online images show the large uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

