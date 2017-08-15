Back to school fitness tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting our kids back to school can be stressful, but so can be getting them back in shape. So making it a little easier for us is Laura Altieri with The Edge Fitness stopped by the station to talk about some back to school fitness tips we can share with our kids.

Laura says there are several things you can do when it comes to back to school fitness tips:

  1. Set Goals
  2. Time Efficient
  3. Make fitness and your health a priority
  4. Make it fun
  5. Plan out meals and workouts

Laura says there are three body weight exercises we can do:

  1. Burpee
  2. Push-ups
  3. Air Squats

For more back to school fitness tips you can watch the video above.

