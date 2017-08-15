Best places to view the solar eclipse

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re headed to the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford, you’ll get some extras with your regular priced admission including live streams, live music, yoga, and even food trucks! The party goes on from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The White Memorial Conservation Center Museum in Litchfield will be having a viewing party as well. It doesn’t cost to get in, and glasses are available on Monday for only $1 a pair. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

The Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk will have a viewing party as well (as long as the weather cooperates) from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday. Admission into the museum is $15 for adults and children.

If you’re looking for free glasses for viewing, head out to the Ridgefield Library where they’ll have themed story time for the kids starting at 10:30 a.m. and music, crafts, and a solar system scavenger hunt from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Head to Westport if you want to check out the moon taking a bite out of the sun at the Rolnick Observatory. They’ll have telescopes set up to get an up close view safely during the eclipse. It’s free to go!

If you’re looking for something fun to do before the eclipse, head out to the Kent Memorial library from 10 a.m. to noon for a pre-eclipse party including edible eclipses, science, and plenty of fun!

The Childrens Museum in West Hartford will be holding an eclipse viewing party as well and will be handing out solar filters to view the sun safely. There will also be demonstrations on viewing the sun indirectly through a pinhole projector and will be live streaming the eclipse from other locations across the U.S. Admission is $14.75 for adults, and $13.75 for kids. The event goes on from 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will be having a free viewing from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will have lots of telescopes, solar eclipse glasses, and binoculars for you to view the moon passing in front of the sun.

We’ve also found out that a bunch of libraries around the state have glasses for purchase (some are free) so call your local library before Monday to find out if yours is on the list!

