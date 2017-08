NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in New Haven on Tuesday.

According to officials, the bicyclist was struck just before 12 noon at the intersection of State Street and Court Street.

Emergency crews on the scene say the person on the bike is expected to be okay. The driver of the car did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

There has been no word on if any charges will be filed.