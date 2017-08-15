Big tree falls in Central Park, injuring woman and 3 kids

Published:
New York City Police officers walk past the base of an overturned fallen tree, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in New York's Central Park. The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital in serious condition after the tree fell in Central Park.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.

Police and fire officials say rescuers were called midmorning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street in Manhattan.

Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound and the tree crashed seconds later. They say the woman briefly lost consciousness. She had two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.

Authorities say the four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Online images show the uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

The crash happened the same day that a tree fell during a popular religious festival in Portugal, killing more than a dozen people.

