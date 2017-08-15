Bus driver arrested for leaving Wethersfield child alone on school bus

(Photo: Glastonbury Police Department)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus driver for a Glastonbury-based transportation company is facing risk of injury and reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly left a 6-year-old boy on a bus alone.

According to Glastonbury police, 34-year-old Guillermo Garcia, of East Hartford, was dropping off students in June from a Wethersfield school to their homes when the student was left alone on the bus.

 

Officers said Garcia returned the bus to the transportation company’s yard in Glastonbury, and exited the bus apparently not realizing that the student was still on board.

About 30 minutes later, the student was found on the bus by another Access Transportation staff member.

Police do not believe the student suffered any health issues from the incident.

Garcia was charged with risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment in the second degree and held on a $5,000 bond.

