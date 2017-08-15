Cafe under investigation in death of ESPN broadcaster’s wife

In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut, the sports network's president confirmed Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Katherine Ann Berman, 67, a teacher, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury, state police said. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

WOODBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are investigating a restaurant where authorities say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had lunch before she died in a car crash.

A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman said Tuesday that the state Liquor Control Commission’s investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury opened after the agency received information regarding the serving of alcohol to 67-year-old Katherine Berman.

The Cheshire woman was killed May 9 when her vehicle hit the rear of a driver’s SUV and both veered off the road in Woodbury. The other driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed.

Officials say Berman died from blunt force trauma and drowning. The death was ruled an accident.

The restaurant didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

