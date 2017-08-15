Connecticut Open kicks off this Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is getting ready to serve up another big tournament this weekend, and the big names are preparing for some important match ups.

The Connecticut Open is kicking off this Friday with lots of events to do with your family. The Tournament Director, Anne Worcester stopped by the station to talk with Jocelyn Maminta about all the events going on this weekend at the CT Open.

The event is taking place at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale in New Haven, CT from August 18-26, 2017.

