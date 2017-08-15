Delicious Ceviche meal for your family

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Life can be very hectic and so can getting your families to eat healthy. We are sharing another easy ‘8 minute meal’, this one is called Ceviche.
Ceviche is a refreshing dish of fish marinated in citrus juice, a perfect meal for the summer. Neil Fuentes stopped by the station to talk with Laura Hutchinson and Jocelyn Maminta about how to prepare and make a delicious Ceviche that is a perfect summer meal.
- the juice of 8 limes
- 1 garlic clove. Minced
- 1/2 medium onion, thinly sliced.
- 1/2 cup of cilantro. Chopped.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- 1 tbsp of agave.
- 1/4 cup of orange juice. (Optional)
- 1/2 cup of bell pepper (optional)
- 1 cup of sweet corn.
- Olive oil
- 2 cups of sliced mushrooms
Seafood Ceviche:
- 1/2 cup of bay scallops
- 1/2 cup of shrimp
- 1 sweet potato. Cut in small cubes. Microwave for about 4 minutes and then cooked in brown sugar and butter until soft.
- Place the seafood or mushroom into a sauteed pan with olive oil. For the mushrooms, add a little bit of garlic powder and salt during the cooking process, and cook until soft put aside.
- For the seafood, are the seafood to us out a pan that it’s hot. Hot olive oil the seafood a little salt and pepper and cook a seafood for two minutes. Set aside.
- Once the the mushrooms or seafood are cold, place into a bowl, and add the garlic, onions, corn, peppers, cilantro, agave, and orange juice.
- Mix and stir until everything has been well coated.
- Add the cilantro and refrigerate.
- Serve cold with the sweet potatoes cubes.