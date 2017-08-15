Delicious Ceviche meal for your family

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Life can be very hectic and so can getting your families to eat healthy. We are sharing another easy ‘8 minute meal’, this one is called Ceviche.

Ceviche is a refreshing dish of fish marinated in citrus juice, a perfect meal for the summer. Neil Fuentes stopped by the station to talk with Laura Hutchinson and Jocelyn Maminta about how to prepare and make a delicious Ceviche that is a perfect summer meal.

Ingredients:
  • the juice of 8 limes
  • 1 garlic clove. Minced
  • 1/2 medium onion, thinly sliced.
  • 1/2 cup of cilantro. Chopped.
  • Salt and pepper to taste.
  • 1 tbsp of agave.
  • 1/4 cup of orange juice. (Optional)
  • 1/2 cup of bell pepper (optional)
  • 1 cup of sweet corn.
  • Olive oil
Vegetarian ceviche:
  • 2 cups of sliced mushrooms

Seafood Ceviche:

  • 1/2 cup of bay scallops
  • 1/2 cup of shrimp
Garnish
  • 1 sweet potato. Cut in small cubes. Microwave for about 4 minutes and then cooked in brown sugar and butter until soft.
Directions:
  1. Place the seafood or mushroom into a sauteed pan with olive oil. For the mushrooms, add a little bit of garlic powder and salt during the cooking process, and cook until soft put aside.
  2. For the seafood, are the seafood to us out a pan that it’s hot. Hot olive oil the seafood a little salt and pepper and cook a seafood for two minutes. Set aside.
  3. Once the the mushrooms or seafood are cold, place into a bowl, and add the garlic, onions, corn, peppers, cilantro, agave, and orange juice.
  4. Mix and stir until everything has been well coated.
  5. Add the cilantro and refrigerate.
  6. Serve cold with the sweet potatoes cubes.

