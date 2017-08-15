Do you recognize this dog? East Haven animal shelter searches for answers after dog is hit by car

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here is another local case of possible animal cruelty.

The East Haven Animal Shelter posted these photos on Facebook on Tuesday hoping someone recognizes the dog.

Officials say he either jumped or was thrown from a car on Frontage Road on Tuesday. He was then hit by a car.

The vet had to amputate one of his legs and at this point, the animal shelter is trying to figure out if this dog was abandoned.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the East Haven Animal Shelter.