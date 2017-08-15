Dogs found in a bag in Target parking lot in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a disturbing discovery in the parking lot outside Target in North Haven — someone left 2 Chihuahuas in a bag. The dogs were covered in fleas. Much of the fur on one of them was gone.

“It’s terrible,” said Michelle DeRosa, manager of Animal Haven, Inc. — a nearby animal shelter. Someone saw the dogs in the bag and took them there at around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Michelle says the dogs were starving. She could not believe the condition of the skin on one of them.

“And it’s all just red and inflamed and scarred.” she said. “The nails are really, really overgrown….they can barely walk.”

She says she wants justice for these dogs. She wants to know who would let their condition get so bad.

“Animals give you unconditional love,” she said. “I don’t understand why anyone would do something like this.”

Michelle says the dogs were also wrapped tightly in plastic grocery bags inside the bigger bag, which also had a dog treat in it. She says she called North Haven Animal Control and they are investigating. On Wednesday, she plans to take the dogs to a veterinarian for thorough exams. For now, she and others at her shelter are making sure the dogs get the TLC they need to begin their road to recovery.