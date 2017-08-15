Driver involved in earlier of collision dies in crash

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — State police say a driver who had previously been involved in a crash with an off-duty state trooper has died after crashing into the woods off a Connecticut highway.

The crash into the woods off the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A state police spokeswoman says the vehicle was reportedly involved in a crash in Stratford earlier in night with the personal vehicle of an off-duty trooper.

There was no word on whether the trooper was injured or whether the vehicle was being pursued when it crashed.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

The southbound Exit 46 exit was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s