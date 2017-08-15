Driver involved in earlier of collision dies in crash

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — State police say a driver who had previously been involved in a crash with an off-duty state trooper has died after crashing into the woods off a Connecticut highway.

The crash into the woods off the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A state police spokeswoman says the vehicle was reportedly involved in a crash in Stratford earlier in night with the personal vehicle of an off-duty trooper.

There was no word on whether the trooper was injured or whether the vehicle was being pursued when it crashed.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

The southbound Exit 46 exit was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.