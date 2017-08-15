Fairfield American Little League shirts being sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — As if making it to the Little League World Series wasn’t a big enough deal, this comes pretty close.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is selling Fairfield American Little League t-shirts.

The New England Region champions will play their first game at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The adult size t-shirts are selling for $21.99, while the youth size is $19.99.

