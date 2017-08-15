In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Heide Lang from The Fig Cooking School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef Heide Lang from The Fig Cooking School is back in the kitchen preparing a delicious and refreshing summer soup perfect for lunch or as a first course for an informal dinner party.
Chilled Carrot Mango Soup Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 cups of onions, leeks or scallions coarsely chopped
- 2 ½ pounds organic carrots peeled and sliced one inch thick
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon fine or coarse ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh ginger minced or finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cardamom
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon turmeric (optional)
- ½ teaspoon coriander (optional)
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
- 6 cups organic chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 can (30 ounces) Alphonso mango pulp*
- 1 cup heavy cream or plain yogurt (optional)
- ½ cup crème fraiche, yogurt or sour cream for garnish
- 2-3 teaspoons finely chopped dill
Preparation:
- Heat butter in a 6-8 quart pot. Add onions (or leeks, scallions) and sauté for 2 minutes, until they are glassy but not brown.
- Add carrots, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes.
- Add the ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cayenne, turmeric and coriander. Cook for additional 2-4 minutes.
- Add the stock and bring to a boil. Once the mixture is hot, turn down heat to a steady simmer on a low-medium flame. Cook for 20 minutes.
- Add Alphonso Mango pulp, and cook on low heat for 10 minutes, or until carrots are soft..
- Puree with a hand blender, or let cool and place in a blender or food processor.
- Whisk in heavy cream (optional, the soup won’t be as thick without it, but it will certainly be healthier).
- Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper and let cool to room temperature.
- Serve with a dollop of crème fraiche, sour cream or yogurt and chopped dill.
- Serves 6-8 people
*Alphonso mango pulp is available in virtually any Indian grocery store. The nearest one to New Haven – also an excellent source for any Indian spices, herbs, rice, beans, and vegetables as well – is Bharat Bazaar on Route One in Orange, CT.