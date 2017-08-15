In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Heide Lang from The Fig Cooking School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef Heide Lang from The Fig Cooking School is back in the kitchen preparing a delicious and refreshing summer soup perfect for lunch or as a first course for an informal dinner party.

Chilled Carrot Mango Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups of onions, leeks or scallions coarsely chopped

2 ½ pounds organic carrots peeled and sliced one inch thick

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon fine or coarse ground pepper

2 tablespoons fresh ginger minced or finely chopped

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon cardamom

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon turmeric (optional)

½ teaspoon coriander (optional)

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

6 cups organic chicken or vegetable stock

1 can (30 ounces) Alphonso mango pulp*

1 cup heavy cream or plain yogurt (optional)

½ cup crème fraiche, yogurt or sour cream for garnish

2-3 teaspoons finely chopped dill

Preparation:

Heat butter in a 6-8 quart pot. Add onions (or leeks, scallions) and sauté for 2 minutes, until they are glassy but not brown. Add carrots, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add the ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cayenne, turmeric and coriander. Cook for additional 2-4 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Once the mixture is hot, turn down heat to a steady simmer on a low-medium flame. Cook for 20 minutes. Add Alphonso Mango pulp, and cook on low heat for 10 minutes, or until carrots are soft.. Puree with a hand blender, or let cool and place in a blender or food processor. Whisk in heavy cream (optional, the soup won’t be as thick without it, but it will certainly be healthier). Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper and let cool to room temperature. Serve with a dollop of crème fraiche, sour cream or yogurt and chopped dill. Serves 6-8 people

*Alphonso mango pulp is available in virtually any Indian grocery store. The nearest one to New Haven – also an excellent source for any Indian spices, herbs, rice, beans, and vegetables as well – is Bharat Bazaar on Route One in Orange, CT.