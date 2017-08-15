Lost hikers rescued in Danbury

Related Coverage Watch out for Copperhead Snakes at Sleeping Giant State Park

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A family of four was rescued by emergency crews after becoming lost in the woods in Tarrywile Park.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, at 8:43 p.m., dispatch received a call from a 15-year-old that the family of four was lost.

Emergency crews used GPS technology to pinpoint the exact location of the family, and officials set up a perimeter in the area. The hikers were found to be more than one mile from rescuers.

The hikers were found safe by rescue crews a half hour later.

The Bethel Fire Department also assisted by providing crews and an off road vehicle to reach to hikers.

Danbury Fire would like to remind hikers to always follow a hiking plan with a friend and to carry a fully charged cell phone, drinking water, and a flashlight with fresh batteries in case it gets dark.

In addition, if you find yourself lost or injured, you should stop moving and call 9-1-1.