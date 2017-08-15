Man pleads guilty to federal charge in lethal overdose case

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing heroin that caused a lethal overdose last year.

Thirty-four-year-old Careem Bentley, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the November 2016 death of a 37-year-old Monroe man. Investigators determined the man had purchased heroin from Bentley the night before he died.

Prosecutors say the case is part of a statewide crackdown on people who sell powerful drugs that can cause serious injury or death.

Bentley is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s