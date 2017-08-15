Man pleads guilty to federal charge in lethal overdose case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing heroin that caused a lethal overdose last year.

Thirty-four-year-old Careem Bentley, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the November 2016 death of a 37-year-old Monroe man. Investigators determined the man had purchased heroin from Bentley the night before he died.

Prosecutors say the case is part of a statewide crackdown on people who sell powerful drugs that can cause serious injury or death.

Bentley is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

