Naugatuck teenager arrested after trying to rob retired police officer with fake gun

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager from Naugatuck is facing multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob a retired police officer with a fake gun on Tuesday morning.

Naugatuck Police say at approximately 8:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to Linden Park after they received a report of an attempted robbery, where the suspect displayed a handgun.

Officers say they spoke with the victim, who is a 74-year-old retired police officer who said that he was walking on the sidewalk near the tennis courts at around 8:15 a.m. when a male walked up behind him, grabbed him by the shoulder and turned him around.

According to police, the victim said the suspect “gimme your money” and pointed a silver handgun at him. The victim told officers that he immediately knew the gun was not real and was possibly a toy.

The victim told the offender that he did not have any money on him and attempted to knock the gun out of the offender’s hand with an umbrella that he was walking with, according to police. The victim told the officers that he was not able to knock the gun from the suspect’s hand, but the suspect immediately fled.

Police tell News 8 that the victim was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, who was later identified as 18-year-old Derrick Wilson of Naugatuck and units searched the area. Officers say they were later alerted of a suspicious male on North Main Street who matched Wilson’s description. Officers say they later located Wilson and the fake weapon from his person. According to police, Wilson was questioned and confessed to attempting to rob the retired police officer earlier in Linden Park.

Officers arrested Wilson and he is being held on bond. He is facing attempted robbery charges, possession of a facsimile handgun charges and breach of peace charges. He appeared in Waterbury Superior Court.