New Caanan Police remind residents to lock cars after unlocked vehicles are stolen, used in other crimes

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New Caanan are issuing another reminder to lock your cars after multiple vehicles were stolen and used in other crimes.

According to officers, they received complaints that two vehicles were stolen from Gower Road last Saturday. They say both vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside.

Officers say after being stolen, one of the vehicles was used in a robbery in Bridgeport. They say the stolen vehicle was then involved in a police pursuit, where five people inside of the vehicle were taken into custody.

So far this year, officials say all of the vehicles that have been stolen from New Canaan have been unlocked vehicles where the keys were left inside. In addition to the stolen vehicles, officers say many valuables have been stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Criminal gang members from Bridgeport, Hartford and Waterbury are suspects and/or have been arrested for these crimes, officials say.

Officials are offering the following tips and say these crimes could have been prevented.

1. KEYS: Never leave the keys to your home or car inside a vehicle or in a place where a thief can find them.

2. LIGHT UP YOUR HOME: At night, keep the perimeter of your home & driveway well lit. Low energy lighting switched on and off by photoelectric sensors (low light switches) is a cost-effective way to discourage criminals.

3. LOCK-UP: Always lock all doors and windows of your car and home whenever you leave, day or night, even for a short time. If you have a garage, put your car in it and lock/alarm both the car and the garage.

4. SECURE VALUABLES: Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen, police say.

5. USE YOUR ALARM SYSTEM: Always activate your home and car alarm systems. The majority of successful crimes that occur in New Canaan involve houses or cars that have alarm systems that were not activated, according to police.

If you need assistance, police say you should never hesitate to reach out to them at (203) 594-3500.