New Haven police officers save woman planning to jump from building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Dramatic bodycam video captures the daring rescue of New Haven police officers saving a woman’s life. The 24-year-old woman was dangling from a 16-story building. New Haven police officers responding to 111 Park Street as Yale officers were trying to talk the woman down from the ledge.

The officers asked her if she would talk to a female officer and that’s when Officer Elsa Barrios stepped in. Officer Elsa Berrios said, “I engaged the 24 year old in conversation as well. I talked to her for several minutes pleading with her not to do it as well as the officers that were in the background.” Between them a 4 foot fence. Berrios added, “There were a couple of occasions that she did get close to me but it wasn’t close enough for me to reach her. I heard her complaining about her feet were burning her hands were burning. I said I’m going to see if I can get some ice.”

As Officer Berrios went to get ice Officer Rivera started a conversation with her. Officer Rivera said, “I spoke about numerous things with her on the rooftop. She continued dangling back and forth off of the edge and she, and I kept trying to tell her to please hold on to the fence.” He said the woman was receptive.

Officer Rivera added, “That she was important. That she was loved, that God loved her. that I loved her. I opened my arms up and told her to come to me several times. Officer Rivera said, “At points she went backwards in a backward motion. I don’t know what held her up at that point but I believe it was a guardian angel.”

Officer Rivera offered the woman ice cubes and said that was his opportunity to make a move. “I extended my arm and she came a tad bit a little bit closer to me at which point I was quickly able to reach out and grab a hold of her arm and pull her closer to my body,” said Officer Rivera.

He held on to the woman and yelled for backup. As several other officers rush in to pull her to safety. After the incident the woman met with the police officers who saved her life. Officer Berrios added, “She was ever so thankful for everyone and what she said and what is still in my mind was that thank you for not giving up on me.”