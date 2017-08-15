Old Sturbridge Village opens up period home to allow guests to “live” in the 1800’s

(WTNH) — Ever wonder what it was like to live in the 1800’s?

Now you can find out.

Old Sturbridge Village up in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, has opened up one of its period homes to guests.

Sturbridge Village is where actors recreate life in the 19th century.

If you want to stay there and soak in history, there’s a catch.

You have to dress like they did in the 1800’s, cook your meals over an open fire, pitch in with the barnyard chores and no smartphones, cameras or flip flops.

It costs $325 per night, per person.