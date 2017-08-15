Police arrest man accused of ramming Bentley, Rolls-Royce

By Published:

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into two luxury vehicles at a Washington car dealership, causing more than $500,000 in damage.

Police say officers responded to Bellevue Bentley on Sunday night and detained the Seattle man.

Police say they found a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce significantly damaged. The dealership owner said the estimated value of both was over $500,000

Two witnesses told police they saw the driver of a Honda ram the unoccupied parked cars multiple times.

Police say the suspect told officers he had not slept in about three days and that he may have had a panic attack.

The dealership owner told police that the cars would likely be a total loss.

The suspect was arrested for malicious mischief.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s