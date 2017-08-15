Police identify suspect in Guilford burglary

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man who was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Guilford home on Monday.
According to police, officers responded to a home after a resident reported a burglary in progress at one of his neighbor’s houses. The suspect fled the scene but was later found hiding in a nearby marsh and was arrested.
Related: Guilford police arrest man after alleged burglary
Police have identified the suspect at 45-year-old Edward Richkowski, of East Haven.
Related Content: Guilford Police remind residents to secure homes after multiple burglaries
While a number of daytime burglaries have been taking place in Guilford lately, police say they are still investigating Richkowski’s possible involvement in those incidents.