Police identify suspect in Guilford burglary

By Published:
(Photo Courtesy: John Williamson/Report-It)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man who was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Guilford home on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a home after a resident reported a burglary in progress at one of his neighbor’s houses. The suspect fled the scene but was later found hiding in a nearby marsh and was arrested.

Related: Guilford police arrest man after alleged burglary

Police have identified the suspect at 45-year-old Edward Richkowski, of East Haven.

Related Content: Guilford Police remind residents to secure homes after multiple burglaries

While a number of daytime burglaries have been taking place in Guilford lately, police say they are still investigating Richkowski’s possible involvement in those incidents.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s