Police identify suspect in Guilford burglary

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man who was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Guilford home on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a home after a resident reported a burglary in progress at one of his neighbor’s houses. The suspect fled the scene but was later found hiding in a nearby marsh and was arrested.

Police have identified the suspect at 45-year-old Edward Richkowski, of East Haven.

While a number of daytime burglaries have been taking place in Guilford lately, police say they are still investigating Richkowski’s possible involvement in those incidents.