Police refuse to say whether troopers were disciplined

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are refusing to say whether they disciplined a trooper and two sergeants accused of fabricating charges against a sobriety checkpoint protester.

State police have rejected requests by The Associated Press and other media outlets made under public records laws for copies of the internal affairs investigation report and the results of the probe. The AP recently appealed to the state Freedom of Information Commission.

The investigation centered on a 2015 encounter in West Hartford between protester Michael Picard and the three officers — Trooper John Barone, Master Sgt. Patrick Torneo and Sgt. John Jacobi.

Picard alleges in a lawsuit that the officers illegally seized his pistol and camera, then made up bogus charges against him that were later dropped in court.

The officers deny any wrongdoing.

