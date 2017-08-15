Rest stop robbery reported in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are searching for the man they say robbed and assaulted employees at a rest stop in North Haven.

According to police, just before 5 a.m. on Monday morning, a man walked into a Route 15 Northbound rest area and demanded money from the Dunkin’ Donuts employees. Police say the suspect also assaulted an employee, causing minor injuries.

Officials describe the suspect as a black male in his twenties, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers with red bottoms.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 393-4200.