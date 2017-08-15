Scattered showers for Tuesday morning commute

Tuesday will feature early showers then plenty of clouds. While a passing shower cannot be ruled out during the day, it looks mainly dry. We’ll enjoy brighter and warmer weather on Wednesday. A westerly breeze will lower the humidity, too. It looks like it will stay dry through Thursday. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers/storms on Friday. Saturday could also be unsettled with scattered showers/storms. Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with sunshine and highs in the 80s. The weather still looks nice for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon!

Today: Most of the showers end early, then mostly cloudy, slight chance of a passing shower, muggy, highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Patchy fog and mist. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: A nice day with highs in the mid-upper 80s and a northwest breeze. It’ll be warm, but not humid!

Thursday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the solar eclipse with highs in the mid to upper 80s. For more info on what we’ll see, CLICK HERE.

Next Tuesday: Looks warm! Mostly sunny, highs 85-90.