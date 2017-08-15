School concerns grow with no budget in sight

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The state education commissioner is holding her Back to School address at Meriden’s Maloney High School later this morning. An education group called the What Will Our Children Lose Coalition is using that as an opportunity to raise concerns about the state budget situation.

There is one piece of good news for schools and the budget. There was concern that the Smart Start pre-K program would have to be canceled due to lack of funds, but the state says enough money was left over from last year to continue it this year. That only affects a handful of school districts, however.

A much bigger concern is that we are two weeks away from the start of school for most towns, and the state still does not have a budget in place for this fiscal year. That means school districts don’t know how much money they will have for this fiscal year.

A survey of just 30 districts showed a total of 439 employees who are in limbo right now, not knowing if they have jobs or not. That means that new teacher in your kid’s school might be there or might not, nobody knows.

You may be thinking don’t my local property taxes pay for my local schools. Well, not entirely. Schools still rely on state funding, especially in urban districts. The what Will Our Children Lose Coalition plans to put faces to the budget crisis later this morning, with kids, parents, teachers, and administrators all saying what the lack of a state budget is doing to them.

That is happening at Maloney High school at 10:45 this morning. In case you’ve lost count, this is day number 46 without a state budget in place.