Senator Murphy walking across Connecticut

MERIDEN, (WTNH) — With the summer recess in Washington D.C., Senator Chris Murphy is spending time outdoors.

The Connecticut senator is literally taking a walk across The Nutmeg State.

He started his 100 mile journey on Sunday in Killingly, talking to people along the way about a wide range of issues.

Senator Murphy will be in Waterbury at Chase Elementary School on Tuesday night for a town hall meeting.

On Wednesday, he will host a town hall in Newtown.

To follow Sen. Murphy’s travels, you can follow his Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/chrismurphyct/?hl=en.

