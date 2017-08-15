Stretch Your Dollar: Protecting your electronic devices

(WTNH)– College students will soon be packing up their bedrooms at home to make the move to campus, some of them for the very first time.

They’ll be doing a lot of schoolwork this Fall and need the electronic tools to help them succeed. This morning we’re stretching your dollar with what the experts say are the most useful this semester.

There’s a lot to think about as your college student prepares to move back to campus. Do they have all their toiletries, food oh and the gadgets to keep them organized? Best Buy’s Andrea Riehl says it’s important students protect their devices.

“It’s absolutely critical to keep all software and devices up to date so when your computer asks you if you want to update your software, say yes,” said Riehl. “Keeping everything up to date means you have the most current security in place and ready to go on your computer.”

Talk to them about when it’s safe to access personal information. Many college students live on WiFi so it’s important they seek out a secured network before doing anything they wouldn’t want someone to see.

“So that’s things like credit card information, banking information, all that stuff. Save it for when you’re on a secured network,” said Riehl.

What about the gadgets to help them succeed in the classroom?

Riehl says laptops with about a terabyte of storage will provide more than enough space to balance work and keep in touch with family. It’s also important there’s a plan to back up their work so they don’t lose any projects!

“There’s nothing worse that working really hard on something only to have it disappear because something happened to your hard drive. So we recommend saving on your computer but in the cloud with something like Google Drive, iCloud or other cloud services,” said Riehl.

Google Home may also help connect all their devices in their dorm room and remind them about due dates and scheduling.