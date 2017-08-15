The HydraFacial: One of The Beauty Industry’s Newest Anti-Aging Treatments

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After the age of 20, our skin produces one percent less collagen each year. That’s why experts say it’s critical to take steps to ward off aging. At Viso Bello Day Spa, many women are turning to the HydraFacial for brighter, more youthful skin.

“Your pore size is going to diminish,” said Iole Punzo, RN, of the treatment. “You’re actually going to have hydration in your skin, and you’re just going to have that amazing, amazing glow.” Punzo is part owner of Aria Medical Aesthetics, which has a partnership with the spa.

In as little as thirty minutes, the HydraFacial device removes impurities and smooths the epidermis.

“We all know what that microdermabrasion does for us,” Punzo said. “It actually helps to exfoliate. But this goes that step further. It can actually exfoliate your skin, extract the whiteheads and the blackheads, as well as infuse amazing serums and peels to make your skin look glowing and refreshed.”

…Serums like hyaluronic acid.

“One molecule of hyaluronic acid draws a thousand times its weight in moisture back into your skin,” Punzo explained. “So it gives you that nice plumpness and moisture and hydration.”

Whether you’re young or old, the HydraFacial can improve fine lines, brown spots and even acne.

“It’s an amazing technology for all skin types,” Punzo added.

The procedure can also be customized to include light therapy. A red led light reduces redness, while a blue light kills the bacteria that causes acne.

“You get great results,” said Sandra Sokoloff, who comes to Viso Bello Day Spa once a month for a HydraDacial. “After the procedure I would say my skin is very soft, very dewy, smooth. My pores are a lot smaller.”

The HydraFacials also help her unwind.

“Oh after you get the HydraFacial you’re super relaxed,” Sokoloff explained.

“One of the things we try to promote in all our spas is that sense of relaxation,” said spa owner Dan Settani. “I think when somebody leaves our spa, we want them to feel like, ‘Wow. I wasn’t expecting that.’”

The HydraFacial can also be performed on other areas of the body, like the neck, hands, arms and back. Viso Bello Day Spa has locations in Middlebury, Waterbury and soon Guilford. To learn more, visit VisoBello.com.