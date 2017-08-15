The Latest: 600 estimated missing in Sierra Leone mudslides

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim from the site of a mudslide in Regent, east of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Mudslides and torrential flooding has killed many people in and around Sierra Leone's capital early Monday following heavy rains, with many victims thought to be trapped in homes buried under tons of mud. (AP Photo/ Manika Kamara)

(ABC News) — The Latest on deadly mudslides in Sierra Leone (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The Red Cross estimates that 600 people are still missing as the death toll from massive mudslides in Sierra Leone’s capital is certain to rise.

Bodies have begun washing up on a beach in Freetown. Workers continue to search for an untold number of people buried in their homes.

Authorities say more than 300 people were killed in and around Freetown on Monday following heavy rains. Many were trapped under tons of mud as they slept.

———

10:40 a.m.

The death toll from massive mudslides in Sierra Leone’s capital is certain to rise as workers search for an untold number of people buried in their homes.

Authorities say more than 300 were killed in and around Freetown on Monday following heavy rains. Many victims were trapped under tons of mud as they slept.

Some are digging through the mud and debris with their bare hands in a desperate search for missing relatives. Military personnel have been deployed to help with the operation in the impoverished West African nation.

Initial Red Cross estimates have said as many as 3,000 people are left homeless and the figure is expected to rise.

The mortuary at Connaught Hospital has been overwhelmed by the number of dead, with bodies spread out on the floor.

