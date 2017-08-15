Volunteer firefighters share tips for sharing road with buses, bicyclists, pedestrians as school begins

Related Coverage Back-to-school tips for children and parents

(WTNH) — Before the new school year begins, volunteer firefighters are offering tips on how to share the road with school buses, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Everyday Hero CT, a volunteer firefighter recruitment program, says to remember these tips about school buses.

When driving behind a school bus, leave more room than when driving behind another vehicle to allow more time to stop when the bus’s yellow lights begin flashing.

It is illegal to pass a school bus stopped to let off or pick up children.

Never pass a bus from behind.

Stop far enough away from a school bus to allow children enough space to safety get on and off the bus.

Stay alert, keep an eye on children around school buses as they may not behave in a safe manner.

Everyday Hero CT program manager Chief Fred Dudek says when school is back in session, people need to more alert.

“When school is back in session, there’s a lot more happening around us as we leave our homes and travel through our neighborhoods and communities on our way to and from work. We need to be extra alert for schools buses, as well as children on bicycles and walking to school,” Chief Dudek said.

Related Content: Back-to-school tips for children and parents

The program says you should remember that a lot of children ride their bikes or walk to school.

When stopping at a red light, do not block a crosswalk.

Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk or intersection.

Be alert in school zones and watch for crossing guards.

Do not impatiently honk or rev the engine.

Keep an eye out for children on foot or bicycle who may come out of driveways or from behind parked cars.

Watch bicyclists carefully because they may not always signal or look before turning.