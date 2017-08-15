Residential treatment program facility worker facing sexual abuse charges

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing charges after a 15-year-old girl says he sexually abused her while at a residential treatment program facility.

According to police, Ulyses Alvarez, 24, works at the Touchstone Residential Treatment Program Facility at 11 Country Place in Litchfield. Touchstone is a residential treatment program that serves girls between the ages of 12 and 18 who are committed to the Department of Children and Families.

After an investigation by detectives, State Police arrested Alvarez without incident.

He is facing charges of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Promoting a Minor in an Obscene Performance, and Possession of Child Pornography in the 3rd Degree.

Alvarez posted a court set surety bond of $75,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29th.