Waterford Police seek to identify woman in CVS medication theft

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of medication from a Waterford CVS on Friday.

The Waterford Police Department posted to their Facebook page that they are seeking to identify a female suspect who was involved in a larceny at a CVS in Waterford on August 11th. According to police, the woman is observed on surveillance video entering and leaving the store four times within a thirty minute time frame.

Police say during that time, she stole $1,137.62 in Prilosec, Nexium and Alli medication.

Anyone with information on the women is urged to contact police at (860) 442-0645, Ref Case # 2017-01712.