White nationalists vow to organize more events

(ABC News) — As the reaction to the tragic events in Charlottesville continues, some white nationalist groups seem to be capitalizing on the moment.

They’re raising their profile, planning more rallies across the country.

The newly planned events include one at the University of Florida in September. The university president there says he cannot stop it, citing the First Amendment.

Texas A&M cancelled a “White Lives Matter” rally that was scheduled for September 11th.

Movement leaders, part of the group who claim their white identity is under attack, credit the President’s immigration policies with their rise. Their numbers reportedly are up – since 2014, more than 125 new hate groups formed.

A resulting issue is how police can respond to these incidences when they become violent, and how to subdue the conflict.

