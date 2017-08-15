Yale University to open two new residential colleges

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University is ready to open the doors to two brand new residential colleges.

Pauli Murray and Benjamin Franklin Colleges are on Prospect Street. They have been under construction for nearly three years.

Along with providing new housing, the new colleges allow Yale to expand the size of its undergrad student body.

“Having new rooms and new facilities is definitely a plus, but there are also going to be new traditions here. This is our new colleges, they are completely devoid of tradition at the moment so it’s really nice that the students are going to be able to come in and recreate everything from the ground up. I definitely feel I sort of have that mandate to do that. The whole notion of this is that students come together. We assign people randomly to these colleges. There is no self reflection. It is a great place where diversity encourages interactions with different view points.”

Together, the two colleges required more than 26,000 pieces of stone.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s