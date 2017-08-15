Yale University to open two new residential colleges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University is ready to open the doors to two brand new residential colleges.

Pauli Murray and Benjamin Franklin Colleges are on Prospect Street. They have been under construction for nearly three years.

Along with providing new housing, the new colleges allow Yale to expand the size of its undergrad student body.

“Having new rooms and new facilities is definitely a plus, but there are also going to be new traditions here. This is our new colleges, they are completely devoid of tradition at the moment so it’s really nice that the students are going to be able to come in and recreate everything from the ground up. I definitely feel I sort of have that mandate to do that. The whole notion of this is that students come together. We assign people randomly to these colleges. There is no self reflection. It is a great place where diversity encourages interactions with different view points.”

Together, the two colleges required more than 26,000 pieces of stone.