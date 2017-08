MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two women from East Haven are facing charges tonight for trying to skip out on their cab fare.

Milford Police say they arrested 48-year-old Bessie Davis and 32-year-old Alaina Cora on Tuesday night.

They say they met up with the cab driver on New Haven Avenue. He told officers that the women refused to pay the $82 cab fare.

Police say they found Davis nearby, but they say Cora ran off.

Police say Cora had three warrants out for her arrest.