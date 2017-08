EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two lanes are closed on the northbound side of Interstate 91 following a two vehicle crash.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The crash took place between exits 45 and 46.

State Police say the right and center lanes are closed, but the left lane remains open.

There have not been any injuries reported at this time.

It is not known when the lanes will reopen.