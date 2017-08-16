8 Minute Meal: healthy back to school dinner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to kickoff the school year than by making a delicious warm 8 minute meal for your family.

Living Healthy Expert, Margaret Marshall stopped by the station to show Laura Hutchinson and Jocelyn Maminta how to make crab cakes, baked potato and a warm salad.

To make the potatoes you will put them in the over at bake them at 400 degrees.

Crab Cakes Ingredients:

Canned Crab

Bread crumbs

Egg

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Worcestershire Sauce

Salt and Pepper

Basil and Parsley

You will mix all of the ingredients in bowl, before you form them into firm cake-patties. You will them place them on a greased cookie sheet and drop the oven temperature to 350 degrees and cook until they are brown.

Warm Salad Ingredients:

1 head of Romaine Lettuce

Parmesan Cheese

Italian Dressing

You will take the core out of lettuce and the slice the lettuce in half lengthwise, before placing them slice side up in a baking dish. After you do that you will sprinkle Parmesan Cheese and Italian dressing, put in the oven until cheese is melting and serve with crab cakes and baked potato.