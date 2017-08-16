8 Minute Meal: healthy back to school dinner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to kickoff the school year than by making a delicious warm 8 minute meal for your family.

Living Healthy Expert, Margaret Marshall stopped by the station to show Laura Hutchinson and Jocelyn Maminta how to make crab cakes, baked potato and a warm salad.

To make the potatoes you will put them in the over at bake them at 400 degrees.

Crab Cakes Ingredients:

  • Canned Crab
  • Bread crumbs
  • Egg
  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Worcestershire Sauce
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Basil and Parsley

You will mix all of the ingredients in bowl, before you form them into firm cake-patties. You will them place them on a greased cookie sheet and drop the oven temperature to 350 degrees and cook until they are brown.

Warm Salad Ingredients:

  • 1 head of Romaine Lettuce
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Italian Dressing

You will take the core out of lettuce and the slice the lettuce in half lengthwise, before placing them slice side up in a baking dish. After you do that you will sprinkle Parmesan Cheese and Italian dressing, put in the oven until cheese is melting and serve with crab cakes and baked potato.

 

