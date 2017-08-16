Abandoned dogs found in a bag in North Haven are getting medical care

Related Coverage Dogs found in a bag in Target parking lot in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two abandoned dogs found wrapped tightly in plastic grocery store bags at the Target parking lot in North Haven off of Universal Drive are getting the medical attention and care they need thanks to folks at the Animal Haven shelter. Someone found the dogs on Tuesday and took them to the shelter. On Wednesday, the manager of the shelter, Michelle De Rosa, made sure they got much-needed medical exams at the Guilford Animal Medical Center.

“You can see they have marked hair loss,” said Dr. Joseph Janicki, a veterinarian at the medical center. “They both came in with severe flea infestations.”

Dr. Joseph Janicki, who performed the examinations, says the dogs were in bad shape, partly, because of neglect from whoever owned them.

“I would say they were neglected,” he said. “They weren’t really taken very good care of…..Flea infestations can probably take several weeks before they manifest with extreme hair loss.”

One of the chihuahuas has a heart murmur and both have really bad dental disease. Dr. Janicki says it could’ve been much worse for the dogs if they went undiscovered in that parking lot.

“It can lead to them becoming severely dehydated and even dying from being overheated,” he said.

The dogs were left in the bag in that parking lot on Monday. Someone dropped them off at the shelter at 2:30 that afternoon.

“It was horrifying,” Michelle said.

She wants justice for the dogs. Michelle says it could cost her shelter $2,000 to care for each dog.

“They’ve already improved from last night because they were itching and tearing their fur out and so uncomfortable,” Michelle said.

She and Dr. Janicki want to know who would abandon those dogs the way they did.

“It’s disheartening because animals — all they want to do is give us love,” the doctor said. “I say to people if you can’t afford to take care of your pet, please contact either your local animal shelter or please try to place them with another family who might be able to take care of them because dumping them is just not right.”

There is good news.

It looks like the dogs — named Dharma and Amelia — will eventually make a full recovery. The doctor says that’s thanks to medical treatment, extensive bathing and washing, and TLC from Michelle and her crew at the Animal Haven, Inc. shelter in North Haven.

Michelle eventually hopes the dogs will be adopted into safe, loving, permanent homes.