Bill Gates makes biggest donation since 2000

(WTNH) — Bill Gates is giving back, big time.

The Microsoft co-founder reportedly donated 64 million shares of the company back in June.

That figure is according to a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Collectively, the shares are worth $4.6 billion. This number accounts for five percent of his personal fortune.

Bloomberg says it is the biggest donation Bill Gates has made in about 20 years.