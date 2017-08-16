Brooklyn man arrested in Plainfield juvenile assault incident

PLAINFIELD, Conn. – A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges after he and a juvenile accomplice attempted to rob a teen on his way home from Plainfield High School back in June.

Plainfield police announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Deontae Alston was taken into custody, and charged with Criminal Attempt to Robbery, Assault, Breach of Peace and Risk of Injury to a Minor. The charges stem from an assault on June 12th.

According to Plainfield police, officers responded to a report of an assault on a juvenile just after 2:00 p.m. on June 12th. Officers discovered that the teen victim was walking back home from Plainfield High School in the area of the baseball fields on Sheppard Hill Road, when he was approached by Alston and a juvenile accomplice who were wearing black masks.

The victim told officers that the pair began assaulting him, yelling, “where is your wallet? Give me your wallet.”

The victim was able to keep his items after struggling with the suspects. Police said he received multiple injuries to his head and face. The pair then ran back to a vehicle which was operated by a woman and a teen as a passenger.

On July 20th, two juveniles were arrested relating to this investigation.

Deontae Alston was taken into custody at the Danielson Superior Court, where he was being arraigned for an unrelated arrest. Alston was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Breach Of Peace 2nd Degree and (3 counts) of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Alston was turned over back into custody of the Judicial Marshals pending his arraignment today

This case remains under investigation and more arrests are pending.