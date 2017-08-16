Burglars caught at Watertown residence

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say a group of burglars were caught in the act at a Watertown residence.

On Tuesday, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Watertown officers responded to a residence in the area of Buckingham Street and White Street for the report of a burglary in progress after the homeowner arrived to find a Blue Ford Explorer parked in the driveway.

Officers arrived on scene surrounded the residence and found that the back door had been kicked in. Police say one man was found exiting the residence and found three others were hiding inside.

Related Content: Police identify suspect in Guilford burglary

Officials say items were scattered around the house and that a safe had been smashed open and copper pipes had been cut out of the basement, filling it with water.

According to police, valuables from the residence had been moved to the vehicle and were piled up inside ready to be transported. A small amount of crack cocaine was found in the vehicle as well as an empty heroin bag, a needle and six crack pipes.

The suspects were identified as Phillip Santelle, William Gibson, Krystine Gilbert, and Katryana Freberg.

They were arrested and charged with third degree burglary, criminal mischief in the first degree, a multiple other charges.

Related Content: Stratford residents warned about car break-ins

The investigation revealed physical and forensic evidence connecting the suspects to a burglary on Bunker Hill road. Charges in this case are still pending.